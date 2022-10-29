news-txt”>

A provision is being defined which will allow the reintegration into service of health personnel subject to suspension proceedings for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, before the expiry date of the suspension. This is what the new Minister of Health announces Orazio Schillaci in a press release, also disclosing the suspension of the daily publication of the bulletin of data relating to the spread of the epidemic, hospitalizations and deaths, which will now be announced on a weekly basis.

The Minister of Health, six months after the suspension of the state of emergency and in consideration of the trend of the infection from Covid-19, believes “it is appropriate to initiate a progressive return to normality in activities and behavior, inspired by criteria of responsibility and respect of the regulations in force “.

“The health directorates evaluate the obligation of masks for health professionals on the basis of the risks, department by department, to protect the frail “and”a provision is also needed to resolve the dispute of health companies and hospitals with suspended no vax operators “. This is what the Fiaso in a note after the announcement by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci. “The fall of the obligation of masks in hospitals does not in any case exempt health and hospital companies from compliance with the law on hygiene and safety at work which involves a risk assessment, department by department”.