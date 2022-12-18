news-txt”>

“According to the latest data from the Higher Institute of Health, there is a significant drop in the number of people infected with Covid-19 and this week we have fallen by 20% compared to the previous one, and then the pressure on hospitals and intensive care units, which is probably the most important factor to take into account, has always remained under control.So I think we have to look forward with confidence, without neglecting anything, but I think we can finally have a peaceful holiday period for everyone and I believe that the Italians really need it”. The Minister of Health said this, Horace Schillacion Sunday In.

“We are following the situation carefully and I believe that we must continue to protect the most fragile people and the elderly. Let’s see what happens, but I – said Schillaci – am optimistic that in any case we have overcome the worst part and I look with optimism for the future of Covid”. However, he added, “we are always ready and if there should be new needs we are ready to intervene, but I think that perhaps we can finally be optimistic about Covid”. The point, he concluded, “is that we have to get used to living with the virus, the important thing is that this does not translate into having many people hospitalized in intensive care; this is the real point, the result to be obtained and which we are already obtaining”.

The “most important tool against the flu is vaccination, especially for the elderly and the frail, I am thinking of heart patients, those with lung or oncological problems and the immunosuppressed”. Thus the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on Domenica In. And then, he added, “under certain conditions when one is symptomatic and goes to visit relatives, it is good to always wear a mask if you have slight symptoms. It is time of responsibility. This is also what Covid has taught us, we have learned many tricks, we must not forget them, we need responsibility towards the weakest people”.