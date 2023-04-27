Covid, Schillaci: “The obligation to wear masks will remain in the RSA and in the emergency room”

The obligation to use the masks will remain in the RSA, in the hospital wards of infectious diseases and in the emergency rooms. This was announced by the Minister of Health Orazio Shillaci on the sidelines of the ceremony of the medals of merit for public health at the Quirinale, specifying that today he will sign the ordinance on the matter. The previous ordinance which provided for the obligation to wear masks in nursing homes and hospitals will in fact expire on 30 April.

Already last December, when there was the previous extension of the obligation, Schillaci had underlined: “We have not removed the obligation and we will renew it: wearing masks in the hospital is a form of respect for the weakest patients”.