Home Health Covid, serious adverse events after the vaccine? Almost non-existent
Health

Covid, serious adverse events after the vaccine? Almost non-existent

by admin
Covid, serious adverse events after the vaccine? Almost non-existent

Vaccines to counter Covid-19 would be linked to a very low percentage of serious adverse events. We are talking about 0.214% after two immunization doses. This is supported by research on a sample of US adults and children, published in the journal PLoS ONE.

Lack of adherence among boys

The researchers assessed serious adverse events among children ages five to 17 to ascertain the actual risks.

See also  Orthrus variant, what we know about the new Covid 'threat': the symptoms of Omicron's 'daughter'

You may also like

Travel – Lauterbach lectures at Harvard University

“Between me and Corona there was intimacy, the...

New pandemics, the binding WHO convention on vaccines...

4th Medicinal Cannabis Congress on June 1st and...

Changes in the thyroid: Less often malignant than...

Champions, Europe begins to discover its eight queens

«I was no longer walking and I lost...

Confusing Corona News – Health Check

Covid, the new Bythos variant appears: the first...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy