Of Christine Brown

Damage to the tissue of the developing organ was found in 26 brains of fetuses that died in the first three months of pregnancy: the mothers were all positive for Sars-CoV-2

Pregnant women with Covid pcan transmit the disease to fetuses that they carry in their womb provoking brain hemorrhages con damage to developing brain tissue. To find out an international research team led by scientists from King’s College London in collaboration with the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Trieste and theUniversity of Edinburgh who published their research in Brain. It has not been clarified whether the damage to the brain tissue of the fetuses either caused by the direct action of the virus or from the reaction of the mother’s immune systemhowever, given the high risks, the researchers recommend to women waiting to undergo the anti Covid vaccine.

Frequent bleeding Scientists analyzed 661 fetal tissue samples collected between July 2020 and April 2022, observing brain hemorrhages in 26 of them. The virus was present in all tissue samples with hemorrhage. Most of the brains with hemorrhages were fetuses that died between the end of the first trimester and the beginning of the second, the stage in which the blood brain barrier which allows to protect the brain from external pathogens. While hemorrhages do occasionally occur in developing brains, it's extremely unusual for there to be so many cases in a 21-month period says neurobiologist Kate Long of King's College London in the United Kingdom. It is now of the utmost importance to follow up children who have been prenatally exposed to Covid-19 so that we can establish whether there are any long-term effects on neurodevelopment.

The mother transmits the infection to her child Researchers have highlighted a reduction in the integrity of blood vessels and an increase in immune cells infiltrating the brain in infected samples (while vessel integrity was significantly higher in uninfected fetal brain samples). This can be a direct result of the Covid-19 infection or an indirect result of the mother’s immune response. Although the coronavirus has only been confirmed in fetal tissue, it can be assumed that the infections have been passed on from the mothers.

The virus also in the placenta Traces of Sars-CoV-2 have also been detected in tissue samples taken from the placenta and umbilical cord, suggesting that there is a possibility that further complications may be caused by the presence of Covid-19. Viral infections in mothers are regularly associated with neurological damage in infants; The Zika virus is one of the most serious cases in recent years, demonstrating just how significant these effects can be.