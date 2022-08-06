news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 05 – The Covid emergency “is not over”, the virus “is there and will raise its head in the autumn, we must be ready with vaccinations”. The Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri told Timeline, on Sky TG24, specifying “I hope you will no longer need a mask at school in September, as happened with the Green pass”.



“Covid – he specified – has not disappeared, even if it is not among the most debated topics during the electoral campaign, but perhaps this is right, perhaps it is more appropriate for citizens to focus on the government proposals of the parties for the next five years. However, I would like to see a little more talk about healthcare as a whole during the electoral campaign “.



The governments of recent years, said Sileri, “have done a lot in this sense, above all they have increased the structural endowment of the Health Fund and have set up the overall reorganization of the system with the funds of the PNRR. But much remains to be done, I think for example. to the disposal of waiting lists, a legacy of the pandemic years, and to a better professional and economic development of healthcare personnel “. (HANDLE).

