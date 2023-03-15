news-txt”>

Slight upward turn in the curve of ordinary hospitalizations of patients with Sars-CoV-2 infection: +4.2% the figure recorded in the last week. This is what emerges from the survey of the sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso) of 14 March 2023. In the last 4 weeks there have been some small fluctuations in the data which nevertheless indicate a substantial stability of the cases. In ordinary wards there was a +7.9% increase in the number of hospitalizations “For Covid”, i.e. patients with respiratory insufficiency or pneumonia, and a +4.8% increase in “With Covid” cases, subjects who arrived in hospital for the treatment of other pathologies, they are positive for the virus but have no respiratory and pulmonary symptoms. The patients have an average age of 69 and 75% have been vaccinated for over six months and suffer from other pathologies.

The numbers remain low and stable in intensive care units which for the first time since the survey was carried out have no hospitalizations of patients “With Covid”. The subjects have an average age of 68 years and have been vaccinated for more than 6 months. As for pediatric cases, the number of patients under the age of 18 hospitalized with Sars-CoV-2 infection is stable and of a few units, none hospitalized in the ordinary “For Covid”. We record the entry of a patient aged between 0-4 years in intensive care with respiratory insufficiency.