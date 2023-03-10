Il Covid causes DNA damage of the cells and makes it impossible to repair them, thus causing cellular aging e chronic inflammations: these are the molecular mechanisms that make the virus responsible for the Covid-19 epidemic so aggressive. The Italian discovery is published in the journal Nature Cell Biology and lays the foundations for developing new pharmacological treatments that limit the effects of the virus.

Covid causes damage to DNA, Italian research

The research was coordinated by Fabrizio d’Adda di Fagagna, of the Foundation Institute of Molecular Oncology (Ifom) and of the Institute of Molecular Genetics of the National Research Council (Ign-Cnr), and conducted in collaboration with the International Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Icgeb) of Trieste, San Raffaele of Milan, University of Padua, Besta Neurological Institute and University of Palermo.

“What we have observed is that SarsCoV2, once it enters the cell, hijacks its fundamental processes”, said the first two authors of the research, Ubaldo Gioia and Sara Tavella, both of Ifom.

From basic research to new therapies

The virus forces the cell to block the production of deoxynucleotides, the ‘bricks’ of DNA, to make it produce ribonucleotides or the ‘bricks’ which instead serve to synthesize the RNA of the cell and, above all, that of the virus. A dramatic consequence of this exploitation of cellular mechanisms by the virus is the lack of deoxynucleotides: “the cell – the researchers explain – is unable to adequately replicate its DNA and accumulates damage in its genome”. Furthermore, the possibility of DNA repair is inhibited.

Two events that have dramatic effects on the cell. “Among these – pointed out d’Adda di Fagagna – certainly the premature aging of cells, called cellular senescence, and the associated production of inflammatory cytokines. It is no coincidence that the main cause of the most severe symptoms in patients with Covid-19 is precisely an excessive production of inflammatory cytokines, also known as a ‘cytokine storm'”. A discovery that also made it possible to verify that by supplying deoxynucleotides to infected cells it is possible to reduce DNA damage and reduce inflammation levels.