(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 28 – “In agreement with the Ministry of Health, starting tomorrow morning we will also stop checking arrivals from China, because luckily the situation has improved there too and there is no longer any need to carry out those checks that we have made in the last two months”. This was stated by the Councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region Guido Bertolaso ​​announcing the stop to tampons for those arriving from China.



“From the point of view of the general situation we are in a time of peace – concluded Bertolaso ​​during an event in Milan – during which, however, we must not let our guard down at all”. (HANDLE).

