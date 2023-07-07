Covid: stop isolating positives. In Parliament there is a clash over the commission of inquiry

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the green pass stop, daily bulletins, quarantine for close contacts and the obligation to wear masks, isolation for Covid positives is also starting to be put in the cellar. The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci announced the fall of one of the symbolic rules of the Covid era but “now in fact inapplicable”. Indeed, the declaration of the end of the state of emergency in Italy on 31 March 2022 did not automatically lead to the end of all the measures taken to stem the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, there is a clash in Parliament between the majority and the opposition after the Chamber’s yes to the establishment of a commission of inquiry into Covid.

The fall of the restrictions against Covid

The process was accelerated by the change of government in the autumn: the Council of Ministers of 31 October brought forward the forfeiture of the vaccination obligation for healthcare personnel to 31 October, also eliminating the suspension from the exercise of the profession for unvaccinated doctors . On May 1, 2023, the obligation to wear masks in hospitals fell, with the exception of the wards where the frail are hospitalized and in the RSA. The isolation for Sars-Cov-2 positives remains in force. Initially expected after 21 days and then reduced to 14. The last circular that regulated the isolation of positives was issued on December 31st: anyone who becomes infected with the Covid virus is required to stay at home for 5 days. For cases that have always been asymptomatic, isolation ends even before 5 days with a negative test. But the rule does not include an expiry date and therefore there is no automatism for its forfeiture and therefore it is still in force.

Towards farewell to isolation for the positives

The Organized Tourism Federation also urged to completely remove the obligation of isolation for the positives, with a letter to the Minister of Health Schillaci and the Minister of Tourism Santanché. «These limitations – wrote Gabriele Milani, director of Fto – were foreseen when the health situation was completely different. It is no coincidence that the other EU states have already lifted isolation and quarantine last year”. Especially since the European regulation on the green pass also expired on July 1st and digital certificates of vaccination, testing and recovery can no longer be issued. The ministry is already at work. “Now we will remove it” also because “in fact I believe it is largely unapplied,” Schillaci said. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, welcomes the choice: «The current legislation – he comments – discriminates between those who take an official swab and those who take the test at home. Isolation must be done if the doctor who is treating the patient decides it, without being imposed by law”.

The green light amid controversy at the commission of inquiry

Meanwhile, the Chamber has approved in the first reading, with only the votes of the majority to which those of the Third Pole are added, the bill to establish a commission of inquiry into the management of the Covid emergency. The commission which will be made up of 15 deputies and 15 senators and will take office after the green light from the Senate will also investigate the approval and adverse effects of vaccines, but not the work of the Regions. At the time of the vote, a tough clash between the deputies of the majority who shouted in chorus “truth, truth!” and those of the Democratic Party while the Five Stars controversially left the courtroom led by Giuseppe Conte and applauding for a long time the intervention of Roberto Speranza who branded the commission as a “political tribunal”. “As it is – the former Prime Minister Grillino explained with unusual vehemence – this commission of inquiry is a political firing squad with two names: Giuseppe Conte and Roberto Speranza”.