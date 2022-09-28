Home Health Covid, stop the obligation to wear a mask on public transport and in the hospital from 1 October
Some universities have in fact decided to reintroduce the mask requirement, in full autonomy with respect to what was decided by the Ministry. In the case of Sapienza di Roma and the Universities of Parma and Calabria, which is based in Cosenza, the rectors opted for the use of masks in places such as classrooms, libraries, laboratories, canteens, study rooms and during the sessions of exam and graduation. On the other hand, they are strongly recommended in Bologna, Florence, Padua, Pisa and Turin

