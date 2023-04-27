Covid: study identifies the danger of the new variants – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, APRIL 27 – Recognizing and promptly classifying the new variants of Covid, as well as other viruses, also determining the pathogenicity index in order to allow an immediate and personalized health response. It is the result of a methodology and a system of a group of researchers from the Institute of Biomembranes, bioenergetics and molecular biotechnologies of the Cnr-Ibiom of Bari together with the Aldo Moro University of Bari and the State University of Milan, and with the support of bioinformatics and genomics platform of Elixir Italia. The study, published in the scientific journal Nature communications biology, made it possible to create a computational system for the identification of the most dangerous viral variants for public health through the comparative analysis of over 11 million viral genomes sampled during the pandemic. The research examined, in particular, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus type 2 virus (Sars-Cov-2) which, since the beginning of the pandemic, has undergone constant evolution in numerous variants, classified according to the degree of infectivity of the ability to evade the immune response.



“To face a pandemic crisis and minimize its social and health impact, the ability to immediately recognize the most dangerous variants is crucial – explains Graziano Pesole of the Cnr-Ibiom and the University of Bari -. Through this new study it was possible to develop a hazard index that can be calculated in seconds as soon as the new variant is observed”. The method thus aims to characterize the new variants as soon as they begin to multiply in the population, assessing the potential epidemiological impact for any new pandemics, and also improving the efficiency of the health response. (HANDLE).

