7/8 ©IPA/Fotogramma

THE TURNING POINT – Meanwhile the covid-19 pandemic seems to have reached a turning point: as stated by the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus“the coronavirus has probably reached a transitional phase that needs to be tackled carefully also to mitigate it the potential negative consequences”. Indeed, the cases are declining globally but they remain deaths are still highalso due to a fewer sequences