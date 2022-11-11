Repeated Sars-CoV-2 reinfection could increase the risk of organ damage to varying degrees, triple the likelihood of hospitalization, and double the risk of death. This is the conclusion reached by a new study on the outcomes of Covid-19 reinfections conducted by a team of researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The research results were published on the pages of the specialized journal Nature Medicine. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE)

I study



deepening



Covid in Italy and in the world, the news of today 11 November. DIRECT

“In recent months, an air of invincibility has spread among people who have had Covid or among the vaccinated, and especially among people who have had the infection and also had the vaccine; some have started to refer to these individuals as if they have some kind of superimmunity to the virus, “said study coordinator, epidemiologist Ziyad Al-Aly. “Our research shows that contracting the virus a second, third or fourth time contributes to increased health risks in the acute phase, ie the first 30 days after infection, and in the following months, ie in Long Covid,” he said. added.

Specifically, the results indicate that each infection appears to increase the risk of hospitalization, disorders affecting the lungs, heart, brain and blood, musculoskeletal and gastrointestinal systems, and even death.

In addition, reinfection would also contribute to diabetes, kidney disease and mental health problems.

The results



To reach this conclusion, the research team analyzed a large amount of data: the medical records of 5.3 million subjects who did not test positive for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus from 1 March 2020 to 6 April 2022, those of a sample of over 443,000 people who tested positive and another group of nearly 41,000 individuals with two or more documented infections behind them. Among the latter, most had contracted two or three Covid-19 infections, and a small number had contracted four.

Comparing the data, the researchers deduced that people with reinfection were twice as likely to die and three times the risk of being hospitalized than those without reinfection. In addition, there was a 3.5 times greater risk of developing lung problems, 3 times greater risk of suffering from heart problems, and 1.6 times greater risk of suffering from brain problems than those who contracted the infection once.