Covid surge and flu viruses, that’s why we’re getting sicker

Few vaccinations; an acquired immunity (from previous vaccine or disease) that is waning; the intense cold that reigns supreme; the newfound habit of being together, perhaps in many and even crowded together, thanks to the holidays that make us find each other again. The trend this winter seems to be more respiratory illnesses. The result is tangible: in the last week, 883 thousand people were in bed, 25% more than the previous week.

It is mainly influenza that strikes (22% of infections) and the high incidence threshold has been reached in six Italian regions. The RespiVirNet surveillance bulletins say so. The reasons are different, he explains them Fabrizio Pregliascomedical director of the Galeazzi Hospital in Milan.

Data that is worrying

The latest data, which is not encouraging, refers to the week from 11 to 17 December, when the incidence of flu-like syndromes stood at 15 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to 11.94 in the previous week. Children are the most affected: in the age group between 0 and 4 years the incidence is 38.04 cases per 1,000. Between 5 and 14 years of age, however, it is 15.97 cases per 1,000, in those aged 15-64 it is 14.92, while among the over-65s it is 8.74 cases per 1,000. Among the Regions, the highest incidence, with 31.56 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, is recorded in Campania, but is also high in Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany and Marche.

Furthermore, it was found that among viruses the impact of influenza viruses is growing, representing 22% of the total samples analyzed by laboratories that refer to the RespiVirNet network. 12.5% ​​tested positive for SarsCoV2, 8.5% for respiratory syncytial virus.

“An expected increase”

An unexpected increase in cases? No, second Anna Teresa Palamara, who heads the Infectious Diseases department of the ISS. “It was expected that in the winter months the circulation of Sars CoV-2 as well as respiratory viruses in general would increase – he specifies – . And this confirms the importance of vaccination of the elderly, of people with chronic or fragile illnesses, of the most exposed to serious consequences of illness”. Therefore Palamara recommends “caution when meeting elderly or frail people in closed places”. Remembering: “Those who have respiratory symptoms, such as colds and coughs, should not expose others to contagion”.

The causes of the surge in infections

But the underlying question is: why now we are getting sicker and for what reason? It is Professor Pregliasco who pulls the threads of the discussion. “The winter season has its own action, albeit indirect, of reducing the immune defenses: it slows down the circulation of the blood and therefore the renewal of the defenses, i.e. of the lymphocytes”, he pressed. Then he puts the emphasis precisely on the “very intense cold that we suffer” which is capable of “weakening the respiratory tract in particular because, above all the thermal shock to which we are subjected when entering a warm house, blocks mucociliary clearance, i.e. one of the elements that protect them: the continuous washing and renewal of the mucus that is produced at the level of the bronchioles”.

The vibrating cilia found on the respiratory tract exert an action as if there were a paddle that renews this sticky paint – continues Pregliasco -. The thermal shock stops the vibrating cilia: the mucus slides, does not change and the virus penetrates”. “Certainly – adds the expert – the fact that you stay in indoor and poorly ventilated rooms is not advantageous”.

All viruses in action

What viruses are we getting sick from? What are the pathogens that are affecting us? It is always Pregliasco who speaks: “The 25% more Italians compared to last week, in bed during the ongoing flu season, represents an eloquent figure – he underlines -. It is a heavy season, similar to that of last year, in which the The actual flu competes with many other viruses that resemble it, as well as with SARS-CoV-2, less aggressive but, thanks to latest variationsmuch faster, and therefore capable of infecting many people in a short time.”

Therefore a distinction must be made: between influenza on the one hand and viruses “disguised” as influenza on the other. The clinical definition of the first involves the simultaneous presence of three key characteristics: sudden onset fever above 38 degrees, at least one respiratory symptom (cough, sore throat, stuffy nose) and at least one systemic symptom (feeling of broken bones, muscle pain , heachache).

Viruses “disguised” as influenza

The band of cousin viruses of influenzahowever, unlike the latter, it is not monitored by the system Influnet (which controls attributable cases through family doctors and reference laboratories). All this translates into situations where it is difficult to establish whether exactly one category of pathogens or the other is causing fever and malaise.

“When we talk about para-flu viruses, we are referring to 262 types and subtypes – recalls Pregliasco -. Given that among them there is no Covid (Sars-CoV-2), which however is added to the winter panorama, contributing to confusion even more so, at the first suspicious symptoms, it is advisable to take a swab, at least for an initial screening: check whether you are in the presence of Covid or something else”.

Here’s how to recognize them

How do we recognize them? According to one classification “rhinoviruses and cold viruses are positioned on the lowest step of an imaginary scale – Pregliasco lists -, while at the opposite extreme, immediately under the flu, are the adult respiratory syncytial virus and metapneumoviruses ( recently identified and evaluated) which, together with influenza, represent the heaviest from a clinical point of view”. Finally, on the intermediate steps, there are other pathogens that have a very close relationship such as, the virologist specifies, “adenoviruses, non-Covid coronaviruses, parainfluenza viruses, enteroviruses”.

“Now, among the most important pathogens, the respiratory syncytial virus is acting – continues the expert -, the protagonist compared to the others. And then there is mycoplasma pneumoniae in children. Furthermore we have a notable share of Covid which in in some ways it has become better but very present in quantitative terms. Previous respiratory infections worsen the response to other viruses which are therefore facilitated in a subsequent infection. Finally, bacteria, for example Streptococcus pneumoniae, also spreads well thanks to a first infection that lowers the immune defenses, when we are in convalescence we are more fragile”.

How to fight them

Se prevention is the first strategy to be implemented when, with the cold, viruses also arrive, it is a question of combining it in various ways: adding more preventive actions that act as a barrier to influenza, Covid and para-viruses. A strategy that starts from nutrition first and foremost. “It is important to eat healthy and balanced – underlines the virologist -. However, we must also look at something else: giving up smoking and perhaps taking vitamin B12 or vitamin C, because it has an anti-inflammatory action and stimulates the immune system, without neglecting, obviously, to pay attention to temperature changes”.

Protecting yourself, suggests Pregliasco, also means dressing in the right way: wearing a cap and scarf in front of your mouth, “very important to protect the upper airways”. “Even dressing like a bow is essential to prevent Covid or flu infections – insists the virologist -. The role of masks? It would be better to wear them in the presence of the elderly or frail patients, and in any case in crowded places. Just as it would be important to ventilate the environments in which we find ourselves”.

“In the end you need to get vaccinated – concludes Pregliasco -. We are experiencing a new normality, in a period like the holidays which in itself entails some risk of contagion. Therefore, to be at peace, we need to protect the frail and elderly with vaccination and swab them so that they can access the antiviral drug against Covid, which must be done within five days of the onset of the first symptoms”.

