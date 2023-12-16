Covid, swabs for patients with respiratory symptoms return to the hospital: the circular

New Circular Requires Testing for Sars-CoV-2 Symptoms in Healthcare Facilities

The Ministry of Health has issued a new circular requiring people with symptoms of Sars-CoV-2 to undergo diagnostic testing when accessing healthcare facilities. The circular, titled ‘Indications for carrying out diagnostic tests for Sars-CoV-2 for access to and hospitalization in healthcare facilities’, is aimed at expanding and strengthening virus monitoring to track down all respiratory diseases that are circulating.

The circular, signed by the general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia, specifies that in hospitals and RSAs, diagnostic tests for Sars-CoV-2, influenza viruses, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus, parainfluenza viruses, adenovirus, metapneumovirus, bocavirus, and other human coronaviruses other than Sars-CoV-2 should be carried out for individuals presenting symptoms with a clinical picture compatible with Covid-19. These indications are also in line with recommendations from international bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The circular notes that, in light of the current clinical-epidemiological trend of the Sars-CoV-2 infection, it is essential for healthcare facilities to activate and strengthen broader pathways of epidemiological surveillance with the search for all microorganisms. It also emphasizes the importance of strengthening the RespiVirNet surveillance system, especially in the regions that have not reached the population coverage expected last season, activating virological surveillance in regions where it is not yet present, and implementing it in regions where it is already present.

This new directive is a proactive approach to controlling and monitoring the spread of respiratory diseases, including Sars-CoV-2, within healthcare facilities. It underscores the importance of timely and accurate diagnostic testing to ensure the safety and well-being of both patients and healthcare staff.

The Ministry of Health‘s efforts to expand and strengthen virus monitoring and surveillance reflect a commitment to combatting the ongoing pandemic and safeguarding public health. This initiative will not only help in early detection and containment of respiratory diseases but also contribute to a better understanding of the epidemiological trends associated with these illnesses.

