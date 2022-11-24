Even if the headlines no longer report it on the front pages, Covid19 marks new cases of infection every day. Knowing better the virus, today it is possible to deal with it more effectively than in the past but its presence must never be underestimated. Due to its mutations, then, the connected symptomatology varies from subject to subject and also according to the variant that is spreading. Compared to just a few weeks ago, for example, the symptoms revealing a possible contagion they are still changing.

The unpredictability, in fact, is the only constant of the Coronavirus that tries every way to make its recognition difficult. In general, fortunately, compared to the original strain of two years ago, today the variants are reaping fewer victims and this thanks to personal protective equipment and social distancing. Those who then complete the vaccination cycle, according to the ZOE Health Study, are up to five times less likely to be hospitalized.

Just being vaccinated or not, among other things, affects not only the seriousness of any complications but also the type of symptoms that develop. Here, then, are the signals to keep an eye on right now. The cited study reports that those who have completed the first vaccination cycle, if infected with Coronavirus, tend to present the most frequent symptom sore throat. Followed by diffusion, persistent cough, rhinorrhea, headache and stuffy nose.

The subjects, on the other hand, with a single dose of the vaccine declare that they suffer first of all from headache. Then, to sneeze insistently, to have a runny nose, cough and only recently a sore throat. Finally, in not vaccinated the most common symptoms are headache, fever, sore throat, cough and rhinorrhea. Overall, therefore, it emerges that the rise in body temperature is prevented by vaccination become a minority symptom in most of the population.