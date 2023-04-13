Home Health Covid, the Arturo variant now strikes the eye
The new Omicron mutation is raging in India: it has caused 8,000 new infections in a week. It mainly attacks children and causes a new symptom: eye pain, like allergic conjunctivitis

While the infections caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Europe are decreasing (but not the deaths), in India they are raging. Enough to generate 8,000 new infections in the space of 24 hours. And it is precisely the Arturo variant, the latest arrival among Omicron’s ‘daughters’, to attack tenaciously: especially children and in a broader way, given that it has been attributed the ability to cause a new symptom, never seen until now: Arcturus , whose official name is XBB.1.16, affects the eyes, causing si …

