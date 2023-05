Its first appearance, the abbreviation XBB, to indicate a new Covid variant ‘daughter’ of Omicron, made it in August 2022: in that case the attention was focused on Gryphon (XBB in fact), followed in the following months by a series of other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Now, five months later, with the WHO declaring the end of the pandemic emergency on 5 May, the virus has a hand in it and is back in the foreground.