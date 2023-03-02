There is no scientific evidence that wearing masks – so-called individual respiratory protective devices – reduces the spread of viral diseases, including Covid-19. That’s according to one of the largest and most rigorous comparative studies published last month and conducted for Cochrane, a British non-profit organization considered the benchmark for excellence in health data review and scientific studies. «There is no evidence that [le mascherine] make no difference. Period», said Tom Jefferson – the Oxford epidemiologist, lead author of the study – to the journalist Maryanne Demasi who interviewed him. Jefferson’s conclusions are based on 78 randomized controlled trials, six of which were conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic with a total of 610,872 participants from different countries. The one published last month in Cochrane is the updated version of the comparative study already published in November 2020. The study also confirms what has been clearly observed in the United States: the states that have imposed the obligation to wear a mask have not performed better , in terms of reduction of infections, compared to states that have not imposed the obligation. Consequently, it would appear that the imposition of individual airway devices has been useless if not unsuccessful.

According to Jefferson – who conducted the study together with 11 other colleagues – not even the type of mask used, N95 or FFP2, is decisive for the purpose of containing the infection: “It makes no difference, none of that,” he said. And regarding the studies that initially persuaded governments to make the use of masks mandatory, the Oxford epidemiologist said that “they were convinced by non-randomised studies, flawed observational studies». Jefferson also explained how, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Cochrane wanted to delay the publication of the study by seven months in an attempt to “undermine our work,” Jefferson said. When explicitly asked by the journalist regarding whether Cochrane was in favor of masks and, therefore, the study in question contradicted the narrative, the researcher replied: “Yes, I think that’s what happened”, adding also that “those seven months were crucial. It was the period during which politics was convinced of the need to use the mask. Our study was important and should have been published.”

According to the Oxford researcher, “governments have completely failed to do the right thing and to demand more scientific evidence. At the beginning of the pandemic, there were rumors that masks were not needed, but then the narrative quickly changed. The researcher’s words highlight how even scientific studies can be imperfect, partial or influenced by interests of various kinds and, for this reason, the total reliance on a “science” polluted by power and commercial interests it also leads to serious errors in the field of public health. These interests have been the main factors why all voices misaligned with the dominant narrative have been silenced and demonized, while now it is slowly emerging how that minority of “heretics” who wanted to be banned from public discussions and even from social life supported theses now confirmed by rigorous scientific studies.

The Independent already in May 2022 he had published an in-depth article in which he analyzed – through the scientific studies available – the real effectiveness of the masks: after citing a series of publications in which the usefulness of the same was as, however, there were others which, in this regard, presented totally different conclusions. In particular, a study published in the journal Medicine, entitled “A mechanism by which masks contribute to the Covid-19 mortality rate”, argued that “wearing masks could pose a great risk for individuals, which would not be mitigated by a reduction of the infection rate” and that therefore “their use could be unsuitable, if not contraindicated, as an epidemiological intervention against Covid-19”. The cause of this would lie in the Foegen effect, i.e. in the “deep re-inhalation of hypercondensed droplets or pure virions captured in the masks”, which “can worsen the prognosis and could be linked to the long-term effects of the Covid-19 infection”.

Now we have more proof that the scientific studies supporting the usefulness of masks were conducted with unscientifically “orthodox” methods It is probably – influenced by interests of various kinds and that the obligation to wear a mask imposed by the States has been mostly useless, especially outdoors, where there were already a large amount of studies that ascertained its absolute uselessness. We are therefore gradually witnessing the crumbling of all the measures that supported the Covid emergency, both from a legal point of view – with various sentences that declared the Dpcm restrictive of personal freedom unconstitutional – and from a health point of view, with various studies that have questioned, in addition to masks, the effectiveness of vaccines asking for a more rigorous reassessment of the risks and benefits.

[di Giorgia Audiello]