The Rt contagion index falls, which still remains above the epidemic threshold, and the incidence also falls in the period between 29 June and 12 July 2022. This is indicated by the weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health on the progress of the epidemic of Covid-19. The mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.23 (range 1.16-1.33), a decrease compared to the previous week (1.34). The weekly incidence at the national level drops to 977 per 100,000 inhabitants (15/07/2022 -21/07/2022) from 1,158. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization decreased: to 1 (0.98-1.02 on 12/07) from 1.15 (1.12-1.17) on 05/07. There is still an increase in hospitalizations for Covid-19 both in intensive care and in ordinary wards.

This is indicated by the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic. The employment rate in intensive care rose to 4.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 21 July) from 3.9% on 14 July. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rose to 17.1% from 15.8% of the daily survey on 14 July. The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is stable compared to the previous week (11%). There was a slight increase in the percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms (40.5% versus 39%), and a slight decrease in the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (48% versus 50%).

Umbria, Calabria and Valle d’Aosta recorded the highest number of hospitalizations in ordinary wards, for which in a week the regions that exceeded the 15% threshold rose from 14 to 16. None reached the 10% threshold of ICU admissions; Calabria is approaching (9.5%), followed by Liguria (6.2%) and Sicily (6.0%).

In a week, the regions classified as low risk went from zero to 3. Four Regions / PPAAs report multiple resilience alerts.