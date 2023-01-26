Now negative to Sars-CoV-2. Yet died after months due to the aftermath of the infection. A scenario that seems impossible if not anecdotal. But which is instead absolutely concrete. Or rather: this was the case during the first two waves of the pandemic, in the absence of vaccines.

The figure emerges from a study conducted by a group of researchers from the University and the International Center of Genetic and Biotechnological Engineering (Icgeb) of Trieste and published in “The Journal of Pathology”.