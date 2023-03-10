Spike proteins trapped, as in a very tight mesh network, on the surfaces of silicon, gold and copper. The discovery is one that can truly change the perspective in the fight against coronaviruses, first of all SARS-CoV-2. It is the result of an Australian study by Curtin University, published in the journal Chemical Science and stems from an observation: in 2019, the emergence of a new coronavirus, severe acute respiratory syndrome, SARS-CoV-2, with the subsequent pandemic of Covid infections, highlighted the need to find ways to reduce its transmission .