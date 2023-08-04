Home » Covid, the EG.5 variant defeats everyone: in 15 days it is second in the world
Health

Covid, the EG.5 variant defeats everyone: in 15 days it is second in the world

by admin
Covid, the EG.5 variant defeats everyone: in 15 days it is second in the world

It was July 19 when the international news reported the official and irrepressible entry of the very latest Covid variant. EG.5, this is the acronym, since that day it has kicked into gear going very fast towards the goal, which is to expand and infect as much as possible. And it succeeded so well in hitting the target that in two weeks it became the second most popular variant in the world, after Arturo (XBB.

See also  Be careful because the abuse of these very common foods increases the risk of heart attack, diabetes and stroke

You may also like

Tumors: waiting lists cleared but without funds at...

World Health Organization Includes Multiple Sclerosis Treatments in...

Diaper dermatitis, how to avoid it or solve...

Green light from the Region to the healthcare...

also thanks to the contribution of Emilia-Romagna, patients...

Concorezzo Unveils Plans for Free Outdoor Gym: Get...

ITALY, Cyclone Circe arrives, expected hailstorms and thermal...

How to Cultivate Happiness and Success in Your...

TIMED Srl/Ministry of Health + others

Adhd, so brain stimulation helps children with attention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy