The director of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray said the agency believes Covid-19 originated “most likely” in a “Chinese government-controlled laboratory.”

In detail, Wray tells the broadcaster Fox News, the virus would have been born from an accident in a laboratory, then spreading up to the dimensions reached from 2022 onwards.

This is the first official confirmation of the FBI’s confidential judgment on the genesis of the virus, a hypothesis already rejected as defamatory by the Chinese authorities. The White House itself has held back on a “definitive” reconstruction of the origin of the pandemic.

Wray’s comments come amid new tensions and investigations into the origin of the health emergency. The US ambassador to China has asked Beijing to “be more honest” about the origins of Covid, accusing the authorities of interfering with impartial research on the virus. In the interview, released on February 28, Wray said that China “has done its best to try to hinder and obfuscate” research in that direction. And this, he added, “is a shame for everyone”.

Some studies speculate that the virus was transferred from animals to humans in Wuhan, China, possibly at the city’s seafood and wildlife market. The center is about a 40-minute drive from a globally leading virus laboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been conducting research on coronaviruses. Other US government agencies have drawn different conclusions from those of the FBI, with varying degrees of confidence in their findings.

The Chinese government has not responded to Wray’s comments, but has already spoken out several times against the theory of a laboratory leak, also citing a 2021 World Health Organization (WHO) investigation which it called “extremely unlikely » the laboratory escape theory.

