The weekly incidence of Covid-19 at national level is slightly increasing, from 23 to 29 December from 207 to 231 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the period between 14 and 27 December, the average Rt index calculated on symptomatic cases remained stable at 0.83 (range 0.77-0.99), below the epidemic threshold. The Rt transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization increased slightly, from 0.87 (0.84-0.90) to 0.90 (0.86-0.94) from 20 to 27 December. This is indicated by the weekly monitoring of ISS and the Minister of Health.

The employment rate in the intensive care units is stable at 3.2%, according to the daily survey of the Ministry of Health on 5 January, compared to that on 29 December. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide fell to 12.1% (daily survey on January 5) from 13.0% on December 29. This is indicated by the weekly monitoring of ISS and the Minister of Health.

Lazio, Puglia and Umbria are the three days classified as high risk for multiple resilience alerts, according to the table of decision-making indicators of the weekly monitoring by ISS and the Ministry of Health on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic. As of 30 December, none of the regions was at high risk. The moderate risk regions increased from 5 to 12 (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Molise, autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento, Sicily, Sardinia and Veneto); 6 regions are at low risk (Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany, Valle d’Aosta.

In the week from 30 December 2022 to 5 January 2023 there were 135,990 new positive cases – indicates the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health –, i.e. 11.4% more than the previous week, detected with 855,823 swabs (+6.0% compared to the previous week); the positivity rate is 15.9%, with a variation of +0.8% compared to the previous week (15.1%). In the same period there were 775 deaths, with a change of +9.8% compared to the previous week.