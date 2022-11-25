news-txt”>

The values ​​of the incidence of Covid-19 cases and also of the transmissibility index Rt, which returns above the epidemic threshold of the unit, rise again this week. The weekly incidence at national level reaches 388 per 100,000 inhabitants (18-24 November) against 353 per 100,000 in the previous week (11-17 November). In the period 2-15 November, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.04 (range 0.80-1.31), an increase compared to the previous week – when it was 0.88 – and higher to the epidemic threshold. This is highlighted by the weekly monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health.

In the same period, the occupation of hospital wards by Covid patients increases, while the occupation of intensive care remains stable. The employment rate in intensive care is in fact this week at 2.5% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on November 24) against 2.5% in the previous 7 days. The employment rate in medical areas at a national level instead rises to 12% against 11% in the survey as at 17 November.

Furthermore, this week, the number of Regions that register an occupation of ordinary hospital wards by Covid patients above the alert threshold increases from 3 to 5

set at 15%. They are Emilia Romagna (15.3%), Liguria (20.6%), Marche (15.5%), Umbria (31.3%) and Valle d’Aosta (19.4%). Compared to the incidence of cases, the Region that records the highest value is Veneto again this week with 694.9 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Emilia Romagna follows with 521.5.