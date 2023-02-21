The risks associated with reinfections from Covid-19 are confirmed to be low up to ten months after the first infection. And this even if you have never been vaccinated. The conclusions of an article – a review of scientific studies conducted in the last 24 months – published in The Lancet. On the basis of which, considering the high number of people infected with Sars-CoV-2 (7.63 billion infections and reinfections in the world) or only vaccinated against it, we can therefore in all probability consider the worst phase of the pandemic to be Covid-19 behind us.