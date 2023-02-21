Home Health Covid, the infection protects up to 10 months
Covid, the infection protects up to 10 months

Covid, the infection protects up to 10 months

The risks associated with reinfections from Covid-19 are confirmed to be low up to ten months after the first infection. And this even if you have never been vaccinated. The conclusions of an article – a review of scientific studies conducted in the last 24 months – published in The Lancet. On the basis of which, considering the high number of people infected with Sars-CoV-2 (7.63 billion infections and reinfections in the world) or only vaccinated against it, we can therefore in all probability consider the worst phase of the pandemic to be Covid-19 behind us.

