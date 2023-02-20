Home Health Covid, the infection protects up to 10 months
Health

Covid, the infection protects up to 10 months

by admin
Covid, the infection protects up to 10 months

The risks associated with reinfections from Covid-19 are confirmed to be low up to ten months after the first infection. And this even if you have never been vaccinated. The conclusions of an article – a review of scientific studies conducted in the last 24 months – published in The Lancet. On the basis of which, considering the high number of people infected with Sars-CoV-2 (7.63 billion infections and reinfections in the world) or only vaccinated against it, we can therefore in all probability consider the worst phase of the pandemic to be Covid-19 behind us.

See also  Goodbye stroke? Just change rooms and use them

You may also like

Covid, today the third National Day of Healthcare...

Never eat asparagus in these cases: here’s why

“China will supply weapons to Russia,” warns Blinken

The malaise of the boys and competitiveness. The...

General practitioner, how much does a patient earn?...

never such a thing

Here’s when you shouldn’t eat lentils: “be careful”

AUSL Modena – CPL makes the Concordia Hotel...

FSE 2.0, course correction or new project?

Abdominal swelling alert: here’s what you absolutely must...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy