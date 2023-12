Very contagious, and capable of attacking the respiratory tract with extreme ease, even if it is not yet considered capable of generating serious consequences. The new Covid variant JN.1 has earned the qualification of “variant of interest” (Voi) by the WHO (World Health Organization), separate from the BA.2.86 lineage, i.e. from Pirola. A decision taken, apparently, precisely because of its rapid diffusion.

