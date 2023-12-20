Home » Covid, the JN.1 variant is growing. This is why it fuels the chain of infections. What we know
Health

Covid, the JN.1 variant is growing. This is why it fuels the chain of infections. What we know

by admin
Covid, the JN.1 variant is growing. This is why it fuels the chain of infections. What we know

The emergence of a new variant of Covid, known as JN.1, has sparked concerns among virologists and public health officials in Italy. The variant, described as “benevolent” by experts, is raising alarms due to its “immunoevasive” nature, meaning it has the ability to evade the immune response.

According to Professor Fabrizio Pregliasco from the University of Milan, the JN.1 variant is responsible for causing mild cases of the virus, which, while seemingly harmless, contribute to the chain of infections. As a result, it is estimated that about a million Italians will be affected by Covid, flu, and other viruses between Christmas and New Year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the JN.1 variant a “Variant of concern”, indicating its potential to spread rapidly. However, Massimo Ciccozzi, an expert in medical statistics and epidemiology, reassures the public that JN.1 is not more aggressive than previous Omicron variants, despite its potential for immunological escape.

The WHO’s decision to categorize JN.1 as a Variant of Concern emphasizes the importance of remaining vigilant and continuing to take precautions, especially for vulnerable populations. Pregliasco emphasizes the need for widespread vaccination, regular testing, and the use of antiviral treatments to protect those at risk.

Overall, the emergence of the JN.1 variant highlights the importance of maintaining high levels of epidemiological and virological investigation to monitor and respond to the evolving Covid landscape. As Italy prepares to navigate the holiday season under the shadow of this new variant, public health officials stress the importance of remaining cautious and prioritizing the protection of vulnerable populations.

You may also like

JN.1 variant, incubation period and how long Covid...

Enhance Your Beauty for the Holidays with Aesthetic...

Covid and flu, a million in bed at...

Bradley Cooper Maestro also in the gym, with...

Mediterranean Diet – Healthcare parliamentary intergroup is born

Addressing Workplace Violence and its Impact on Women...

Coffee machines, pay attention to hygiene: here’s what...

Covid, the Jn.1 variant and that detail that...

Chapped heels: here are the most effective natural...

The Most Common Side Effects of Oseltamivir (Tamiflu)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy