Covid, the JN.1 variant is growing. This is why it fuels the chain of infections. What we know

The emergence of a new variant of Covid, known as JN.1, has sparked concerns among virologists and public health officials in Italy. The variant, described as “benevolent” by experts, is raising alarms due to its “immunoevasive” nature, meaning it has the ability to evade the immune response.

According to Professor Fabrizio Pregliasco from the University of Milan, the JN.1 variant is responsible for causing mild cases of the virus, which, while seemingly harmless, contribute to the chain of infections. As a result, it is estimated that about a million Italians will be affected by Covid, flu, and other viruses between Christmas and New Year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the JN.1 variant a “Variant of concern”, indicating its potential to spread rapidly. However, Massimo Ciccozzi, an expert in medical statistics and epidemiology, reassures the public that JN.1 is not more aggressive than previous Omicron variants, despite its potential for immunological escape.

The WHO’s decision to categorize JN.1 as a Variant of Concern emphasizes the importance of remaining vigilant and continuing to take precautions, especially for vulnerable populations. Pregliasco emphasizes the need for widespread vaccination, regular testing, and the use of antiviral treatments to protect those at risk.

Overall, the emergence of the JN.1 variant highlights the importance of maintaining high levels of epidemiological and virological investigation to monitor and respond to the evolving Covid landscape. As Italy prepares to navigate the holiday season under the shadow of this new variant, public health officials stress the importance of remaining cautious and prioritizing the protection of vulnerable populations.