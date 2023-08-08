Covid, the last obligation falls. Stop the 5-day isolation for positives, even symptomatic – breaking latest news

by Health Editor

With the new provision it will be possible to leave the house and go to work even with the disease in progress. The indication for the Regions to communicate data on infections to the ministry and Iss on a daily basis also falls

The last legal obligation linked to Covid has fallen: the five-day isolation for positive people.

The measure

The provision was launched in the Omnibus decree and abolishes article 10 ter of decree law 52 of 2021 which precisely provided for the prohibition of mobility from one’s home or residence until recovery has been ascertained. It will therefore be possible from now on to leave the house and go to work even with the disease in progress. The obligation was set at 5 days from the positive swab or the onset of symptoms.

Self-surveillance for contacts with positive people also ceases, with the obligation to wear FFP2 masks, indoors or in the presence of gatherings.

The indication for Regions and autonomous Provinces to communicate data on infections to the ministry and ISS on a daily basis also ceases: instead they will be communicated with a frequency established by provision of the general management of the Ministry of Health.

The future

Immediately after the decree was passed, we learned that the Ministry of Health will send the Regions a circular for autumn vaccinations for Covid-19. A return to obligation is not foreseen, but the aim is to protect the elderly and fragile subjects. The updated vaccines authorized against the currently most widespread variant, the Xbb, will be used.

This is a common sense rule – explained the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci at the end of the council of ministers -. The epidemiological trend no longer makes this measure necessary. We have overcome the health emergency but we continue to monitor and, as the ministry of health, we will take the necessary contrast measures if needed.

Please

Farewell to the isolation obligation may be a reasonable measure but it must be counterbalanced with an important anti-Covid vaccination campaign, starting in September for immunosuppressed subjects, Claudio Maria Mastroianni, president of the Italian company, tells beraking latest news Salute of infectious and tropical diseases (Simit). It was an absolutely old and now outdated norm, a sign of common sense, a return to complete normality, Matteo Bassetti, an infectious disease specialist at San Martino in Genoa, commented to the press agency.

The doubts

Stopping is a risky choice because Covid is not a flu and a variable, EG.5, is emerging in the USA and Asia that is much more contagious and elusive from an immune point of view which will soon also arrive in Europe, the rhetoric of leaving everything behind it is not the most correct and wise epidemiologically and scientifically approach, says Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome. Nothing finished, perhaps only in the hopes of someone but not in the certainties and the choice of the Government is only a political act without any scientific basis, declares Massimo Galli, former director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

