The obligation to wear masks in hospitals, health facilities and RSA, expiring on December 31, “will be renewed, at least until spring”. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci, host of beraking latest news Live. “One of the few things that has bothered me a bit since I became minister – he says – is that someone wrote, and still continues to do so today, that we wanted to remove this obligation and then we changed our minds. We never changed our mind. We have not removed the obligation – Schillaci remarks – and we will re-propose it: wearing masks in the hospital is a form of respect for the weakest patients”. The minister is discussing the matter with the experts and therefore the extension of the obligation will arrive shortly.

