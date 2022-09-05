The Covid death bulletin reminds us every day that the virus is still with us and continues to do damage. Especially the over 60s, whose number shows no signs of decreasing, as shown by an analysis by the Centro Studi Senior Italia FederAnziani which takes into consideration the official data of the last two years. In fact, the detailed analysis of the data shows that, despite the interventions implemented so far, there has not been a massive reduction in deaths. Suffice it to say that if the total number of deaths in 2021 was 63,229, in the first 8 months of 2022 the figure has already reached 38,348 deaths. If we add to this that 95% of deaths still concern the over 60s, we realize what impact Covid still has on our elderly population. In fact, the probability of death once the contagion has been ascertained ranges from less than 1 in 100,000 for adolescents (10-19 years) up to more than 14 in 100 for those over 90 (over 15,000 times more likely!). The average for over-60s is almost 3.3 deaths per 100 confirmed cases, and compared to only 22.6% of cases, they represent over 95% of deaths.

In the face of these alarming data, Senior Italia FederAnziani launches an appeal to encourage new vaccinations, especially for those over 60, in order to cope with this emergency that still risks, especially in the light of the next autumn-winter season. to become unstoppable. It is also important to provide for the almost 150,000 patients, as indicated by the AIFA, citizens residing in Italy who for their onco-haematological pathologies, rheumatoid arthritis, or for having undergone organ transplants, due to immunosuppressive drugs that they take daily, they can never be protected by any vaccine; for all these people the only possibility of having excellent coverage is anti Covid prophylaxis drugs.