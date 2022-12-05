Il Coronavirus it continues to be part of our daily lives and the data with infections always present in the reports released proves it. Thanks to the good habits that we have come to know by now – from the vaccine to social distancing, from hand sanitizing to personal protective equipment – we can defend ourselves effectively. However, variants of the virus change it symptoms in patients, so that it can become difficult to recognize it. Especially in times when seasonal flu is also starting to circulate.

Doctors point out that the vaccination complete is the number one weapon to fight Covid19 however it does not make us immune from contagion. The vaccine, in fact, prepares our body to better fight the Coronavirus and not to risk developing it severe forms of the infection leading to hospitalization. The studies in progress, then, show how the vaccine serum can also modify the symptoms of contagion, far less violent than in the past also thanks to the variants.

The research, conducted on the Alpha variant (85% of the samples tested), was carried out by a team of scholars from the University of Tel Aviv and published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine. The goal was to investigate the symptoms of Covid19 in the vaccinated patients. If at first it was fever that was the main alarm bell, now the picture looks very different. Here, in order of diffusion, what are the symptoms most common declared by those who have chosen to get vaccinated:

congestion of respiratory tract higher for 36% of cases

pains muscles in 28% of patients

loss of smell e gusto in 28% of the infected

fever possibly accompanied by shivering in 21% of subjects

It is, for 67% of cases of symptoms considered mild compared to 33% completely asymptomatic. None of the patients required hospitalization. Furthermore, scholars have come to the conclusion that the vaccine makes infected subjects who have completed the vaccination cycle far less contagious than patients not vaccinated.