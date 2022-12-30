It’s called DF-COV-01 and it could be the key to defusing the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A bait, as experts have defined it, because it would be able to attract the virus to itself and then render it harmless. The new drug, tested on animals, will soon be tested on humans. This was discovered by a team of American researchers from the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, led and coordinated by James Torchiafirst author of the work, and by the senior author Gordon Freeman.