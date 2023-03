Even when it’s not taken seriously, Covid can leave aftermath that heavily impacts quality of life. And this is why we are looking with interest at the data on a new antiviral that would be able to reduce the duration of symptoms by a day and accelerate the negativization of the swab. The data concern the antiviral ensitrelvir (not yet marketed in the US and Europe, but only in Japan) and were recently presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI).