8/12 ©Ansa

Mary Van Kerkhovesenior epidemiologist at WHO, said the XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible Omicron subvariant identified so far. As mentioned, it spreads quickly due to its mutations, which allow it to adhere to cells and replicate easily. For now, however, both Gryphon and Kraken remain.”variants of interest” (You) for the World Health Organization: the alert threshold, therefore, has not been raised to “variants of concern” (Voc)