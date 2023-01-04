For now, his name is an acronym – “VV116” – unknown to most. In the not too distant future, however, it could become one more option in the treatment of Sars-CoV-2 infection. On the scene of the pandemic, a new antiviral seems close to appearing. A molecule similar to Remdesivir, by composition. But much closer to Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, the two oral antivirals that have been available for almost a year now to treat moderate, severe or progression-prone forms (due to the concomitance of one or more risk factors) of Covid-19.