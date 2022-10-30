“Today the disease is completely different than it once was,” said the new Health Minister Orazio Schillaci. “And so we’re making sure there can be a return to one greater liberalization”

And it is precisely the new Minister of Health to announce that the bulletin with the numbers of infections will become weekly. “Also based on the prevailing indications in the medical and scientific fields – said Schillaci – the daily publication of the data bulletin relating to the spread of the epidemic, hospitalizations and deaths will be suspended, which will now be announced on a weekly basis”

Dal November 1st the obligation to wear masks in hospitals and Rsa, clinics and diagnostic centers will automatically expire and, as far as is known, will not be renewed

The vaccination obligation in force for health professionals will expire on December 31st and the new executive has no intention of proposing it again

A provision will be included in the Aid decree for cancel the fines for non-vaccinated people over 50 who did not immunize by 15 June

While at work, the obligation to wear a mask may remain in force for colleagues who do not respect the safety distance. A decision will be made on this November 4ththe day on which a meeting is scheduled between representatives of employers and workers

Under study a floor for mechanical ventilation in schools, public offices and buses to block the spread of the virus even without the protection of masks

Instead, theobligation to present the Green pass in health facilities

The government is also thinking about the appointment of a super consultant to work alongside the Minister of Health on strategies and investments