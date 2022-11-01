from Margherita De Bac

The decree approved on Monday by the Council of Ministers also establishes that unvaccinated health personnel (with the first two doses and the recall) can immediately resume service instead of waiting for the deadline of 31 December

The sign of discontinuity with the previous government is limited to discounts for no vax. On the other hand, the obligation for employees and visitors to wear a mask in healthcare environments and residences for the elderly has been extended with an order by Minister Schillaci. The decree approved on Monday by the Council of Ministers also establishes that unvaccinated health personnel (with the first two doses and the recall) can immediately resume service rather than wait for the deadline of 31 December. It was the last category still penalized since on June 15 the default was over for all the other citizens. Approximately 4 thousand doctorsfree from the obligation to receive the anti Sars-CoV-2, they can thus return to the ward.

Schillaci motivated the decision primarily with the changed epidemiological framework. The contagion curve in decline, the rate of hospitalization in intensive care and ordinary inpatient wards. So there is no need to keep out many professionals whose valuable work in a phase of staff shortages. The right to health must be guaranteed. The emptying of the wards is one of the problems that the government will have to tackle with measures of immediate effect, not only with the increase in scholarships in specialization schools.

As reported by the investigation published on Monday by Corriere della Sera

, the balance between new specialists and retirees negative to the detriment of the former. Not only that, many give up the public to go to work in the private sector. The competition notices for the recruitment of reinforcements are unsuccessful. Half of the places offered are covered in critical disciplines (first aid). How are the healthcare companies remedying? Schillaci replies: The lack of personnel is the result of wrong planning. We are trying to plug the flaws with the introduction of non-EU or token doctors (unstructured freelancers, ndr) who are paid 5 times more than their fellow employees. In short, there will be a lot of work on this front. See also The Gaia space observatory discovers the galaxy's DNA

The ordinance on masks was signed Monday morning at 8 because the previous one would not have been valid from today: I never thought of not going in this direction in agreement with the prime minister. I thank the doctors who have done their utmost against Covid. The necessary protection not only against this virus but also against the incoming flu. The decision was long awaited and feared by the healthcare world. Some regions, such as Lazio, were already ready to do otherwise if the obligation was not confirmed. The will expressed by Prime Minister Meloni to want to act in contrast with the Draghi government had been interpreted as a free all. Schillaci sweeps away the doubts: Public health is not an ideological and bureaucratic issue, it is necessary to have a serene and scientific approach. Next node, the duration of the isolation of the positives. Now 5 days from the absence of symptoms, but in the presence of a negative swab. Consideration is being given to shortening it.