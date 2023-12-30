The Ministry of Health has issued an ordinance that extends the obligation for workers, users, and visitors of medical facilities to wear masks in departments that welcome frail, elderly, or immunosuppressed subjects. This provision also extends to social-health and social-welfare facilities, including healthcare residences, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, and residential facilities for non-self-sufficient elderly people. Individual health departments will decide which departments are of interest.

In Lombardy, there has been a surge in cases of influenza and COVID-19, leading to the blocking of non-urgent hospitalizations in medical facilities in Milan. The restriction will involve the rehabilitation and social-health area until January 31st and surgical hospitalizations until at least January 15th.

The RespiVirNet surveillance system, led by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) and supported by the Ministry of Health, has reported an increase in the number of cases of influenza-like syndromes (ILI) in Italy. The incidence is equal to 17.2 cases per thousand assisted, which is higher than in previous seasons. This increase is not only due to influenza viruses but also to other respiratory viruses, including Sars-CoV-2 and the respiratory virus syncytial syndrome. Anna Teresa Palamara, head of the Infectious Diseases department of the ISS, emphasized the importance of vaccination, especially for elderly people and those with chronic diseases, as well as the need for healthy prudence if experiencing respiratory symptoms.

As the “single virus newspaper” style psychosis continues in the media, it is important for everyone to adhere to the guidelines and regulations set forth by health authorities to mitigate the spread of respiratory illnesses.