Covid-19 hospitalizations are increasing rapidly across Europe. But if today the increase in positive cases, which has no emergency implications, is most likely linked to the reduction of immunity from past vaccinations or infections and the social dynamics returned almost to pre-pandemic levels, A slew of Omicron variants are emerging in the background that dribble immunity. Phenomenon that for researchers of the virus could be responsible for an autumn-winter wave of Covid-19.

And the signs are not lacking. For example, in Great Britain and other European countries are witnessing the rapid rise of BQ.1, a descendant of BA.5 with several key mutations. In India the BA.2.75 variant – which spearheaded a wave of infections several months ago – is now outpacing all others, reports microbiologist Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra State coordinator for Sars-CoV-2 sequencing in Pune. In the samples sequenced by his team at the end of September, the sub-variant called BA.2.75.2 was the most common (followed by a close relative). Another branch of BA.2, BA.2.3.20, is growing rapidly at Singapore and also appeared in Denmark and Australia. In Italy the monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità observes about seventy different versions of Sars-Cov2, to date not statistically significant, while in the United States the strains other than Omicron 5 have been growing since August, and today represent 20 percent.

But regardless of which “descendant” will take over, the point is that these variants all seem to behave in the same way. In other words, although the ancestors of these variants are distinct, the sub-lineages have many of the same mutations on the spike protein (convergent evolution). Therefore, the fact that multiple different viruses are independently developing the same mutations suggests that these changes provide a great advantage to their ability to spread, said Yunlong Richard Cao, an immunologist at Peking University. In a September preprint, Cao and his colleagues assessed the ability of the new variant book to evade post-vaccination or infection neutralizing antibodies. And they found that BQ.1.1 (a BQ.1 family member with one extra mutation) and BA.2.75.2 were the most capable of evading immunity, including neutralizing antibodies generated by BA.5 infection.

The study also suggests that the two monoclonal antibodies remaining effective against BA.2 and BA.5 will lose much of their potency against many of Omicron’s emerging sub-variants. Just last Monday, the Food and Drug Administration warned that Evusheld, which is given to immunocompromised people to bolster their protection as a pre-exposure therapy, cannot neutralize some variants of SARS-CoV2. This could leave people at high risk of severe Covid even more vulnerable.

Another team, involving virologist Tom Peacock, of Imperial College London, came to similar conclusions on BA.2.75.2.