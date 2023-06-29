Covid, the preference of the virus for blood group A has been demonstrated – Healthcare

Covid, the preference of the virus for blood group A has been demonstrated © ANSA/Ansa

A was discovered direct link between blood group A and a higher risk of getting sick from Covid-19. According to reports in the magazine Blood Advancesthe virus shows a preferential ability to infect blood group A cells over those of group O. The study was led by Sean Stowell of Harvard Medical School in Boston.

“We have shown that the part of the Sars-CoV-2 spike protein that allows the virus to invade cells shows affinity for blood group A cells and the virus in turn shows a preferential ability to infect blood type A cells,” Stowell explains.

In fact, in laboratory tests, the researchers discovered that by adding a protein that prevents the recognition by Sars-CoV-2 of the “molecular tags” on the cells (the blood group antigens), the preference of the virus for the ‘infection of group A cells, with no effect on group O cells. In tests it was seen that “blood group A cells were more likely to be infected by Sars-CoV-2 than blood group O cells” Stowell reiterates. Further experiments showed that the variant Omicron had an even greater preference for the infection of blood group A cells than the original virus.

Either way the results they don’t mean that people with blood type O shouldn’t take precautions against Sars-CoV-2 infection, experts recommend.

“In a group of several thousand people, some studies suggest that people with blood type A are 20% more likely to be infected after exposure to SARS-CoV-2 than those with blood type O,” he said. But people with blood type O can still get the virus and pass it on to others.Furthermore, factors like age and chronic conditions like heart disease are more important than blood type in determining the risk of serious SARS-CoV infection -2″. “The blood group – he concludes – is only one of the many variables that influence the probability of contracting the infection following exposure to Sars-CoV-2”.

