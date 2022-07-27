In connection from the United States, Matteo Bassetti fired zero-elevation broadsides against the pandemic management of the resigning executive, considering it bankruptcy. Responding to a journalist from Tgcom24, who asked him for an opinion on the so-called light quarantine for asymptomatic patients, the Genoese infectious disease specialist did not use half measures, arguing that on this level we are at least a couple of months late, also in consideration of the fact that in most Western countries the quarantine itself, along with many other insane measures, has long since been eliminated.

Bassetti’s lunge

In particular, Bassetti added, “living with the virus does not at all mean continuing to obsessively talk about tampons, quarantines, bulletins and masks. ” In this sense, the doctor underlined, “in the West we are the only ones to keep the issue of Covid-19 in the foreground.” He then closed his caustic speech, hoping that with the next elections a government will be formed capable of tackling the question of a pandemic that never seems to end with a very different attitude.

The delay of Italy

On the theme of a easing of the quarantinewhich for the writer makes no sense for the asymptomatic, even the teacher Maria Rita Gismondoin an interview with beraking latest news, noted the great delay of Italy. “It is desirable that a measure of this type be enacted, and also quickly. We have waited too long, ”commented the microbiologist from Sacco in Milan. “We need to change the rules quickly for many reasons: on the one hand it is it is useless to be isolated for a type of virus, such as the current one, which causes a pathology so bland. On the other hand, people need not be so absent from work. In the health sector, for example, for this reason we are truly experiencing moments of great crisis ”.

Hope exists on the quarantine decree

However, according to some rumors, due to the evolution of the fifth wave, the super minister of viral fear, the resigned Roberto Speranza, would still be hesitant to sign the provision which, hear ye, would shorten the days of isolation from 7 to 5, but only if you are able to produce a negative swab. Otherwise, a troubled process is still planned which, according to what the Ministry of Health website still reports, could last up to 21 days from the disappearance of symptoms.

From this point of view, as an increasingly convinced aperturist, I believe that to get out of this asylum of sanitary measures, which have nothing to do with healthcare, the main road is the one indicated by Professor Bassetti: a radical change of pace by a new government able to get us out of the nightmare of a health dictatorship that has lasted for almost three years.

Claudio Romiti, July 27, 2022