Ffp2 masks for the frail (staff and students), hygiene and sanitization, frequent air changes. These are some of the indications contained in a document edited by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) for the return to the classroom in September. And, in the event of greater risk for a new growth in infections, more stringent measures are also envisaged such as the return to distancing or shifts at the canteen