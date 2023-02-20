The full study was published in the journal Environmental Research and is the first prospective analysis using pre-pandemic data of pollutants in the blood of healthy people. In the study, the risk was associated with derivatives of the pesticide DDT – DDD and DDE – as well as lead, gold, thallium, ruthenium, tantalum, benzofluoranthene and manganese. Conversely, high levels of iron and selenium were protective

Define the potential factor relationship of environmental pollution e Covid-19 it was one of the challenges that immediately engaged scholars. Now, a new study provides further proof of the thesis that there is actually a link between pollutants and an increased risk of getting sick from Covid-19. The study, conducted by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (Isglobal) and fromHospital del Mar Medical Research Institute of Barcelona, ​​found a positive association between high levels of lead and otherschemical substances and the onset of Covid-19.

The full study was published in the journal Environmental Research and it is the first prospective analysis using pre-pandemic data of pollutants in the blood of healthy people. The results provide a possible explanation for the wide variation in the susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and Covid-19 disease. “Our study shows that individual levels of some environmental pollutants they increase the risk of developing Covid-19,” he says Miquel Porta, a doctor at IMIM-Hospital de Mar and one of the main authors of the study. Pollution isn’t the only factor that increases the risk of infection, the authors note. Other components are the presence of other diseases, the smokeage, the educational levelthe number of people in the house or exposure to the sui virus public transport or at work.

For research purposes, scientists used blood samples frozen collected in 2016 from 240 people of the general population of Barcelona. The researchers analyzed the relationship between blood levels of organic pollutants and chemical elements with the frequency of infection from SARS-CoV-2 and Covid-19 in the same individuals in the period 2020-2021. The findings reveal that people with higher blood levels of certain pollutants had a higher risk of becoming infected and developing the disease. In the study, the risk of developing Covid-19 was associated with pesticide derivatives DDT – DDD and DDE – as well as plumb, orotallio, ruteniotantalum, benzofluoranthene e manganese. Conversely, high levels of ferro e selenium they were protective.

“An important finding of the study is that it identifies mixtures of up to five substances, belonging to different chemical groups, each of which increases the risk of infection and disease,” he adds. Gemma Moncunill, researcher at ISGlobal and last author of the article. These pollutants enter our body in different ways, from electronic devices to feed used in intensive farming. The results have a remarkable scientific relevance and social, the authors argue, as they provide the former prospective test and population-based analysis of a possible link between individual blood levels of some pollutants and SARS-CoV-2 and Covid-19 infection. Therefore, state the authors, “if the associations were confirmed as causalCovid-19 risk control policies would be available”.

by Lella Simone