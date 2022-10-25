The sub-variant BQ.1 is the special observed among the mutations of Omicron. This is because Cerberus could soon become the dominant variant not only in Europe, as estimated in recent days by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), but also in the USA. The latest update of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc) in fact captures an important growth of the sub-variant which is already responsible for 1 out of 6 infections. According to the latest Cdc survey, even if BQ.1 and its derived sub-variant BQ.1.1 have been present at least since the summer, it is only from the beginning of October that observe an acceleration in their diffusion. They were respectively 1.8% and 0.9% of the samples in the week ending October 1st, they passed to 3.4% and 1.7% in the following one; in the week ending October 15 they were at 5.8% and 3.6%; finally, last week they reached 9.4% and 7.2% respectively, 16.6% of the total. The relative diffusion of the two sub-variants has practically doubled from week to week since the beginning of October. Over the same period, BA.5 went from 80.2% of sequenced samples to 62.2%.

Last Friday the ECDC published a report which underlined a very similar dynamic in Europe. “The growth rate is likely to be mainly driven by ability to escape from the immune system“, Of the new variant, writes the European agency. While it is “unlikely that the variant is also associated with an increase in intrinsic transmissibility compared to BA.5”. Finally, “there are currently no indications that BQ.1 is associated with a severity of infection greater than BA.5 and this is unlikely to happen, given its high genetic similarity to BA.5”.

Preliminary laboratory studies in Asia indicate that it has the ability to considerably evade the immune system response. However, according to currently available data, there is no evidence that BQ.1 is associated with higher infection severity than the dominant variants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5.

Since it always falls into the Omicron family, at the moment, Cerberus does not appear particularly different from the current virus. Given a probable increase in infections, no particular mutations are expected with regard to the severity of the infection, nor a decline in the effectiveness of vaccine protection.