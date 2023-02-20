“He had lost all certainty, he had gone haywire”. These are the words of the brother of a bartender who in the last days of 2020 decided to end it by throwing himself on the train tracks. He worked in a club, but due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic he had lost his job and had also been forced to return to live in his father’s house. “He was completely closed in on himself,” explains the brother.

During the same period, others were observed tragedy similar. In Italy in 2020 the GDP decreased by 8.9% and, according to Istat, between February 2020 and 2021 the number of employed people fell by around 945 thousand units. The pandemic has also caused the definitive closure of hundreds of thousands of businesses.

Based on such alarming data, it was plausible to expect the pandemic to exert a serious impact on health mental. Economic crises are often associated with self-destructive behavior. Some experts and commentators have denounced the Covid-19 prevention interventions, accusing their supporters of “scaremongering”, “catastrophism” and “closureism”, ensuring that the lockdowns would cause a massacre of suicides. Were they right?

Surprisingly, in many countries there was no significant increase in suicides in 2020 and trends over time were even observed decreasing. In the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, suicides dropped from 47,511 in 2019 to 44,834 in 2020. A similar scenario was also observed in Canada. In Swedensuicide rates in January-June 2020 showed a slight decrease compared to the corresponding rates in January-June 2019. Even in Peru a decrease in suicides was observed. The pandemic seems to have had no negative effects on suicides even in England and Australia.

Even a study conducted in Norway showed stable levels of mental disorders, suicidal ideation and suicide deaths. Analysis from Germania they found suicide rates during the pandemic in line with the trend of previous years. In Italiaa report showed that compared to the average calculated in the same period of the five-year period 2015-2019, suicides decreased by 19% among men and 27% among women.

A systematic review of the literature showed an increase in suicides and suicide attempts in only 6 out of 18 countries of those considered, but a decrease in 4 countries. A further empirical analysis published in Lancet with data from 33 countries concluded that there is no evidence to support the hypothesis of a number of suicides superior than expected in the years of the pandemic.

Numerous studies suggest that the pandemic has exercised the most harmful psychological effects on children and adolescents. However, a systematic literature review and meta-analysis with 47 observational studies of adolescents and young adults shows that, during the pandemic, suicidal temporal trends found insignificant increases from a statistical point of view. Another review found an upward trend in suicidal ideation and suicide attempts, but the suicide rate remained stable.

These results should be interpreted with caution. Future research will tell us if the reduction in suicides observed in 2020 is nothing more than a “honeymoon effect” destined to be replaced by temporal trends less comforting. However, we know that during external threat scenarios, such as a war or a pandemic, two types of social responses can occur. On the one hand, a crisis can increase, in addition to isolation, the prejudice, latent racism and xenophobia. On the other hand, it can foster reciprocity, solidarity and for some populations a less stressful lifestyle.

It is possible that, on an aggregate level, the risk factors for suicides caused by the pandemic have been compensated by protective factors such as interpersonal help, a greater sense of belonging and taking care of one’s health? We do not know. What we do know is that, contrary to the opinions of some experts, the suicide crisis caused by the pandemic, at the population level, there wasn’t.

These studies, however, do not console the pain of those who have taken their own lives and must not be an excuse to let one’s guard down on support and equity measures capable of cushioning the impact of crises. On the contrary. They must be an additional warning to get governments to commit themselves to avoiding social conditions that cause “the loss of all certainty.”