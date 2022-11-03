Right now he is in Kosovoin the NATO base. Vincenzo Carrozza he is a surgeon and when he can he asks for leave to go to war zones. In the past few months he has also been in Ukraine to rescue and treat wounded soldiers. Originally from LocriCarrozza has lived in Chivasso for years: he is a writer but above all he is a doctor on duty at the “Annunziata” hospital in Savigliano, in the province of Cuneo. In December he is expected to return to Italy but the latest news on the measures that the Meloni government is taking on health care threaten to blow up his program. Two days ago he announced it on social media. “If the no vaxes come back to the hospital, I quit! Medicine is serious business. Not a joke! ”. Said and done: the letter of resignation has arrived, addressed to the “Minister of Health” and “colleague Schillaci”. A few lines but very hard, accompanied by a photo of his badge. Words that do not hide the outburst of those who have experienced the Covid emergency firsthand and today feel teased by an “act that to call villainous is to diminish its meaning”.

“The right is granted to sorcerers (doctors no vax) – writes Vincenzo Carrozza on facebook – to return to practice their bad medicine in the wards and wards of the hospitals of the National Health Service. Potential smearers have the right to infect hospitalized patients, therefore fragile by definition. As a surgeon I cannot accept that my profession, and the health of so many patients, is placed in the hands of five thousand potential smearers. For this reason, as an act of civil protest, I have no choice but to resign ”.

Contacted by telephone by ilfattoquotidiano.it, the Calabrian doctor transplanted to Piedmont explains the reasons for his position. “This is something that must come out – he says – It cannot be that we have been faithful to the rules for patients, for ourselves and because I believe in science, like all doctors, and then the government gives a signal to say ‘ do what you want so much then get away with it ‘. I don’t want them to fire my colleagues, but to make sure they don’t harm them. Certainly these are doctors who are not scientific and what they have studied they have evidently forgotten. I know that if there is an epidemic there is a risk of death. The only thing that can save us, and there will be more epidemics in the future, are vaccines. Being often on a mission, I took three times the Covid, but thank God I’m vaccinated. If I hadn’t been, I would have died. I’ve seen unvaccinated colleagues and patients who didn’t make it. I do not forget the images of military tanks carrying dozens and dozens of coffins ”. For Vincenzo Carrozza there are no doubts about the message that the government launches with the reintegration of the no-vax doctors: “First of all, a category is humiliated and it is told ‘everything is possible so much then everything can be healed’. But in some sectors this is not true ”. That’s why he decided to write to the minister Orazio Schillaci, who is also a doctor, giving him the you. “I did it for two reasons – he claims – first because he is a colleague. Secondly: you are a Minister of Health and you are for all of us. I did not call him you in a derogatory way ”.

Rather, the surgeon would have wanted to say more to the minister: “You (Schillaci, ed) have written 350 items in your resume and I guess you talk about scientific and serious things. But how is it that you missed this provision on no-vax doctors? Didn’t you do it but the Council of Ministers? But you were there. Have you defended the position of those who, among doctors, have studied and know that vaccines have a fundamental function for public health? But you as a minister who message come on? And you are a doctor. I understand if I was an engineer or an architect, but how medico what message do you give to citizens? It is something that I cannot conceive. If I have a patient with a disease, I can’t tell him to take fruit juice because it will heal him. The ‘in my opinion’ exist after the ‘according to what I have studied’ and ‘according to what the protocols say’. I have to go to the scientific evidence otherwise I am no longer a doctor, but a sorcerer. The reintegration of no-vax doctors in hospitals is wicked and dangerous ”.

Hence the “act of civil protest” of the resignation. After being in Ukraine, Carrozza is now in Kosovo. His return to the hospital in Savigliano he was scheduled for the next few weeks, when he will leave the base Nato: “For some months now I have taken a leave of absence to make myself useful here and participate in rescue missions for wounded soldiers. I had decided to return in December, but I absolutely will not. The decision to have my no-vax colleagues back on duty does not go down well with me. I have already written the letter of resignation and sent it to my wife, who agrees with me, with a request to register it in the hospital. When I am there I will go and explain my reasons to the general manager and the medical director. Unless the minister has second thoughts ”.

A step backwards that, however, the surgeon does not believe can occur. The reason is easy to say: “I think this is a political bill that Melons pay not only to no-vax. The pay to the world that revolves around it. I am sorry because, in short, we are giving negative signals for public health that we are destroying further. This is a sign that demotivates many colleagues. I have privately received messages from doctors comforting me and saying that I am right. We have been on the front line. When Covid happened, I stopped going on a mission to go back to the hospital and help out. We vaccinated ourselves by doing what we had to do in the hospital. Outside, however, there were these no-vax colleagues. I am friends with some of them, but I don’t admit that they tell jokes to patients. Telling a non-truth, a lie to the patient, means giving him wrong indications on health that can lead to death. The doctor has the moral imperative to get the vaccine ”. Moral imperatives that have to deal with the political season that began with the elections of 25 September: “I don’t think that fascism is back at the helm of the country. – concludes Carriage – but I believe that Meloni must make a profound reflection on some measures on the salute and on freedom. They are two founding elements of a democratic nation. If we want to call ourselves that, health and freedom must be x-rayed because otherwise we have all lost. Not just her “.